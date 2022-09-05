'We're small business owners just trying to keep patients healthy and our businesses alive'

YOU have probably noticed the commentary in the media about the move away from bulk billing in general practice.
Perhaps you have been surprised by an increased out-of-pocket cost to see your GP.
As owners of private general practices in Bathurst, we would like to collectively clarify some of the issues.
GPs are private small business owners, just like your local independent retailer, freelance artist, your tradie.
The fees you pay to see them are how they earn their money. Medicare does not pay GPs. Medicare pays you.
The government determines your Medicare rebate and how much help they want you to receive to pay your health bills.
From 2013-2018, the government froze your Medicare rebate to see a GP, and since then, the annual increase has been well below the consumer price index (CPI).
This year the government paid you a slight 1.6 per cent increase in your Medicare rebate, and over these years, the GPs have been absorbing the difference and slowly watching the profession erode under strain.
Your Medicare rebate currently stands at $39.75 for a standard consult lasting up to 20 minutes. This amount must cover room rental, administrative and nursing services, medical consumables, compulsory medicolegal insurance, income tax, mandatory professional development, etc, with a small amount left for the doctor to live off.
The vast majority of GPs get no leave entitlements whatsoever. No annual, sick, maternity, compassionate or long service leave.
If they are sick at home - no income. Having a baby - no income. Caring for a loved one - no income.
When a patient doesn't show up for their appointment - no income, yet many costs continue.
Please understand that the Medicare rebate is your payment from the government to help you pay for your healthcare.
When you're bulk billed, you provide consent to redirect your rebate to your GP as payment for their service. The GP simply misses out on the difference between the government's payment to you and the actual cost of your healthcare, which is more than double your rebate amount.
Every time your GP bulk bills your consult, they take more than a 50 per cent pay cut to what the Australian Medical Association (AMA) recommends they should charge.
The GP absorbs this and has been doing so for years. But unfortunately, it's slowly destroying their business viability, and they need to sometimes charge a gap fee.
Bulk billing is no longer sustainable for general practices in Australia. Gap fees are now essential for practices to survive. GPs are at breaking point, and it can't go on.
There is then a further burden of the decrease in medical graduates taking up the career of GP, particularly in regional Australia.
In the 1980s, about 40 per cent of graduates chose general practice; this is now down to 15 per cent. The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACGP) has reported that there are 10 new non-GP specialists to every one new GP.
Our GPs and practice teams see patients every day who are angry about the cost of their GP visit. We understand this frustration.
The best thing we can do to safeguard affordable healthcare is to direct that heat towards the government to increase your Medicare rebate.
GPs are not Medicare-funded employees. We're small business owners just trying to keep patients healthy and our businesses alive.
