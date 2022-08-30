Finals time arrives across Bathurst District Football competitions

THIS Sunday we'll know who gets direct passage through to the Bathurst District Football men's and ladies premier league grand finals as crunch time arrives for teams.
The men's qualifying semi-final fixture between CSU FC and Abercrombie FC and the women's equivalent between Panorama FC and Eglinton FC each promise to be quality affairs.
Little has separated the top two teams in each competition throughout 2022, which makes trying to pick a winner in each of this weekend's games a challenging task.
The CSU and Abercrombie men's sides were also pursued closely by Eglinton in the battle for a qualifying final spot, with each club needing to produce strong football to maintain their foothold inside the top two.
Abercrombie captain Alexis Le Masson said it'll be a fun challenge to go up against a Stags side who have produced strong results through the year.
"I think we've been the best two teams overall this season but there have been teams who have been tough to play this season like Eglinton and Collegians, and Lithgow are a team we've always had trouble with," he said.
"Eglinton are a new team, Lithgow have had their WPL team to work with and Collegians have had a couple of hiccups through the season, so CSU and us have definitely been the top two sides this year.
"We've both worked hard to get to where we are and we've played some really good football."
The teams have traded 3-1 victories against each other this season.
Le Masson said any CSU-Abercrombie matchup is one that produces a great brand of football, with two contrasting styles.
"CSU are a very respectable team. I'm really looking forward to a great game of football against a team who probably should have won last season's competition when it was cut short," he said.
"I hope we can justify running at the top of the ladder for so long - even though we didn't finish there - and that we can produce a great game for the supporters of both clubs.
"Two things I've noticed with CSU is that they really enjoy playing a possession game and that they've got size. It's always difficult against them.
"We're more of a counter-attacking side who enjoy playing along the ground and enjoy having Mitch Curran up front to finish off everything that the team is doing."
Kick-off in both the men's and women's qualifying finals will be 3pm at Proctor Park.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
