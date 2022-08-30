Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Finals time arrives across Bathurst District Football competitions

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated August 30 2022 - 6:14am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THIS Sunday we'll know who gets direct passage through to the Bathurst District Football men's and ladies premier league grand finals as crunch time arrives for teams.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.