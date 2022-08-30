A police dog has been called in to assist police with the arrest of a man following a pursuit in Dubbo on Tuesday.
Officers from Orana Mid-Western Police District attempted to stop a Ford SUV on Websdale Drive in Dubbo at about 10.40am.
Police said in a statement they wanted to speak with the driver.
After the 28-year-old driver did not stop, police initiated a pursuit which soon ended on the Newell Highway.
A short time later, police found the car abandoned on Myall Street and arrested a man inside a unit nearby, with the help of a police dog.
The vehicle was seized by police for forensic examination.
The man was arrested and taken to Dubbo Police Station where he was charged with police pursuit - non stop - drive dangerously and drive a motor vehicle while disqualified.
Officers also executed two outstanding arrest warrants for firearm, drugs and traffic-related offences.
The man was refused bail and will appear at Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday.
Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au
