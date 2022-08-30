IN last Saturday's round of matches in the Eglinton Tennis Club's winter competition, Team Strawberries sent a sound warning out to all its rivals - the Strawberries creamed the Pineapples.
Led by captain 'iron lady' Allyson Schumacher, they beat Andrew Tree's Pineapples 11 sets to 6.
It was a display that should have hot favourites Pink Ladies nervous.
The Strawberries side of Schumacher, Dave Craft, Adrian Hotham, Rebekah Fisher, Russ Welsh, Leo Meares and Sebastian Honeyman played well above their ability and have now firmed in the market to 2-1 to win the coveted grand final trophy.
Of the 14 players to take to the court, there was no doubt who the standout player was.
It was Craft, or should that be court-Craft?
It was quite an impressive display from Craft as he was the only player who won each of his four sets on the day. He won them to the tune of 6-1, 6-4, 6-4, 7-5.
Craft was in cruise control as he played some very smart tennis and is the danger player to keep an eye out for come finals time.
Strawberries captain 'iron lady' Schumacher led by example and showed nerves of steel in winning three sets - 7-5, 7-5, 6-4.
Young gun Hotham again showed promise in winning two sets 6-4, 7-5. If Hotham settles down in his matches and plays smart tennis, he will worry the hell out of the tall poppy players.
Strawberries' Fisher also played well, winning two sets 6-4, 6-3.
Welsh was no slouch on the court as he dug deep, playing some very skilful tennis in his 7-6, 6-1, 6-3 sets wins.
Young guns Meares and Honeyman were in full flight for the Strawberries too, winning five sets between them to show they are peaking just at the right time.
The second match saw Team Honey blast the hot favourites Pink Ladies off the court, winning 11 sets to 5.
Well folks it's getting real juicy in the lead up to the finals with just three rounds to go.
Can the Pink Ladies hold on and give John 'slugger' Bullock a record-breaking sixth grand final success?
Or will it be the 'iron lady' and her Strawberries spoiling the party? Time will tell.
Until next week good hitting and thank you to sponsors Kelso Fruit.
