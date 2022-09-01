THEY were the dominant minor premiers, they were the first side into the second grade grand final, but Bathurst Bulldogs still have one huge task ahead of them.
For all the success they've had so far this season - there's been plenty of it too with the Adam Dwyer coached side having lost just once in 16 games - Bulldogs know the only match that really matters is the grand final.
They'll take on the Dubbo Kangaroos in that decider on Saturday at Ashwood Park.
Dubbo is the only side to have handed Bulldogs a defeat this season and while Dwyer backs his men to get the job done in the decider, he stresses they must show the Roos respect.
They must stick to their game plan, stay focussed and be ready for a battle.
"We've lost one game all year, that was against Dubbo actually, but I don't think we need to change our game plan or what we've been doing at all," Dwyer said.
"I'm pretty happy with it, it's just making sure the boys go out with the right attitude. If we have the right attitude I think we'll win the game, if they go out half-arsed because they were minor premiers it will give Dubbo a chance to surprise you.
"I think their backs are pretty slick, it's not going to be a walk in the park, we don't have the trophy in the cabinet yet. We've got to go out there and show them some respect because in my opinion, they were the second best team."
Dwyer knows all about grand final day - he's taken part in deciders both as a player and a coach.
The last time Ashwood Park hosted grand final day in 2019, Dwyer co-coached the second XV and played for the first XV.
This Saturday Dwyer will be watching on from the sideline and hoping his men produce the sort of rugby they are capable of.
"It's probably easier as a coach in a way, because by the time they run out there's nothing else you can do," he said.
"It's more frustrating, you want to get out there and do it, but now it's up to them to do what they've been told to do and have a good game I suppose."
Though Bulldogs did suffer a 52-13 loss to Dubbo during the regular season, that afternoon it was a well below full-strength side.
The other clashes with the Roos the Bulldogs won 27-8 an 10-0.
Bulldogs took a direct path to the grand final with a 36-17 win over Orange Emus in the major semi-final, while the Roos survived sudden-death clashes with Forbes (29-24) and Emus (10-0) to join them.
On Saturday the side Dwyer has at his disposal is one packed with experience and talent.
They'll be skippered by fullback Phil Tonkin, a man who has played a host of first grade games this year, while the vastly experienced Scott Johnston will direct play as flyhalf.
But each Bulldog, from those who start to those who come off the bench, will need to play their role too.
"With Phil Tonkin and Scott Johnston in the team, they've played first grade for years," Dwyer said.
"Phil, in my opinion, is probably unlucky not to be in first grade. Scotty, he still throws a nice pass, he probably needs to play a slower game, but he still reads the game really well and directs play really well.
"We'll have a short warm up which the boys seem to like, short and intense, and they'll need to switch on. I was really happy with our first half against Emus in the qualifying final, it was unreal, so hopefully we can start like that again.
"I'm about everyone has got a job and everyone's got to stick to it. That's how it's working with us and has worked well all year."
Saturday's second grade grand final will kick off at 1.45pm.
