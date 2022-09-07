Western Advocate

Drone at Kelso Fire Station is already proving it's worth

AM
By Alise McIntosh
Updated September 7 2022 - 3:43am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
On-call firefighter Damien Lloyd and Kelso Fire Station captain Scott Wilson showing off the new drone technology. Picture by Chris Seabrook

THEY say that good things come in small packages, and the new remotely piloted aircraft system at Kelso Fire Station is no exception.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.