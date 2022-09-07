THEY say that good things come in small packages, and the new remotely piloted aircraft system at Kelso Fire Station is no exception.
Following the devastating Black Summer bushfires, the New South Wales government announced a rollout of new drone technology, including a variety of different sized drones in order to assist in firefighting operations.
Advertisement
Kelso Fire Station was one of 25 locations across NSW to receive this state-of-the-art technology.
Despite the extensive training, Kelso Fire Station captain Scott Wilson said they are already reaping the rewards of this new technology.
"It's a big, big improvement to Fire and Rescue NSW," Mr Wilson said.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
"We are actually qualified pilots now. It was quite intense training learning all the air regulations ... but it was all rewarding in the end.
"We had a search and rescue job about three hours away from here and it was successful."
The drone can fly up to a maximum height of 120 metres and is equipped with an infrared camera, as well as lights and a speaker to communicate with anyone in need during a search and rescue operation.
"It gives us the ability to see through smoke, to see fire travel, to do fire investigation and search and rescue ... and to put the drone into areas where it's usually too dangerous to put firefighters," Mr Wilson said.
Though Kelso Fire Station only has access to one drone, it is available 24/7 for the station and other emergency services, and can launch immediately in time critical situations.
Currently five firefighters at Kelso Fire Station are trained to pilot the drone, with the rest of the crew set to be trained in the near future.
"It's a wonderful bit of kit that fire and rescue NSW are investing in after the 2019/ 2020 bushfires and hopefully that just keeps expanding," Mr Wilson said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.