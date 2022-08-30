RE: Proposed pumped hydro project at Yetholme.
The Clean Energy Regulator has stated that the 2022 renewable power generation percentage in Australia is 18.64 per cent.
How can ATCO keep claiming that they will pump water to the upper reservoir when there is an 'excess' of renewable energy?
We have never had an excess of renewable energy.
ATCO will be pumping uphill at night; the power they use then definitely won't be solar power.
There will probably be some wind powered electricity at night, but given that wind generated power contributes less than 10 per cent of Australia's energy generation, no-one can claim there will be an excess.
Yetholme is an unsuitable location for the power plant.
Mr Bolot [ATCO executive general manager of business development Ben Bolot] states that the bottom dam will be created on land that can't be farmed, as if that is a positive.
It is a unique ecosystem that has not been damaged by human intervention, which therefore makes it precious and irreplaceable.
How does ATCO intend to 'deal with' the five critically endangered, 16 endangered, and 22 vulnerable species they identified in their scoping report?
ATCO plans to take 3.3 gigalitres of water from Fish River, and the bottom dam will interrupt the flow of Frying Pan Creek.
Again, ATCO uses that word 'excess', this time referring to the water they need to fill the upper reservoir.
Environmental flow targets set by the Murray-Darling Basin Authority have failed to be achieved.
There isn't any excess water. Remember, the Fish River stopped flowing in 2019. It will happen again.
