PERFORMERS from Bathurst and surrounding regions took centre stage over the weekend to perform in the town's eisteddfod.
The dancers were excited to be back performing in front of people after COVID caused many cancellations and disruptions.
The Bathurst Eisteddfod will continue to showcase local talent until Friday, September 9.
Western Advocate photographer Chris Seabrook captured some of the happy faces during their performances.
