Western Advocate
Photos

Smiling faces at the Bathurst Eisteddfod on Sunday

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated August 31 2022 - 1:39am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

PERFORMERS from Bathurst and surrounding regions took centre stage over the weekend to perform in the town's eisteddfod.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.