EMILY Harris is continuing a family tradition as she joins the ranks at Bathurst Correctional Centre.
The 20-year-old, who will turn 21 this month, is proud to be following in the footsteps of her mother and grandmother.
"I look up to nan and want to model the way she works - she has a lot of respect from others; I want to mirror her career, and mum's too," Emily said.
"The training was intense but fantastic - it put me out of my comfort zone, I challenged myself and pushed through, and learned a lot of things I never thought I'd be able to do."
Emily's addition to the ranks at Bathurst Correctional Centre comes three years after she finished her HSC and a year after she quit her job in retail.
Her grandmother, senior correctional officer Maree Harris, who has just turned 60, began the family tradition 15 years ago when she swapped a career with confectionery giant Ferrero Rocher for Corrective Services NSW.
"One of the first things I did was camping with the Young Offenders Program - I was ankle deep in snow, thinking 'what have I done?'," Maree said.
"Then their parents saw a change, they saw the light had come on, their kids now spoke to them, and they thanked me for guiding them ... that was my lightbulb moment."
Maree's daughter, Stacey, a mother-of-five, visited the prison during a family day when, after 13 years at home raising her own children, she decided it was time for a change.
"Mum inspired me because she's always worked in areas typically dominated by males - I saw the work she was doing and I saw how the inmates were with her," Stacey (who is also a senior correctional officer) said.
"It's not a man's world anymore: that visit reminded me there was a real world out there and it made me realise I wanted to help these guys, just like mum.
"It's not just inmates, though - a big thing for me is helping younger, female staff who are coming through; to be a role model, or a mentor, is a special part of this job."
Governor Tracey Melrose said the Harris women, like all correctional staff, understood the important role they played in rehabilitation.
"These women are committed to changing lives, reducing reoffending, and dedicated to keeping their local community safe," Ms Melrose said.
Corrective Services NSW Commissioner Kevin Corcoran said the organisation was recruiting more than 800 correctional officers across the state - and he said women were a critical part of that process.
"We're looking across the entire state, especially regional areas, and would encourage all women who are interested to apply and be part of our organisation," Mr Corcoran said.
