There were lots of smiling faces taking to the stage at the Bathurst Eisteddfod over the weekend, putting on a show for all who attended.
The eisteddfod showcases young talent in Bathurst and surrounding town, with the competitors participating in dance, music and speech and drama.
It was clear by the big smiles that everyone really enjoyed their time on the stage.
Western Advocate photographer Phil Blatch attended and captured some of the performers during their dance routines.
