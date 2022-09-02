Western Advocate
Photos

Dancers in the spotlight at the Bathurst Eisteddfod

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated September 2 2022 - 6:41am, first published 6:30am
There were lots of smiling faces taking to the stage at the Bathurst Eisteddfod over the weekend, putting on a show for all who attended.

