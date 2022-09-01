"THERE is always a full dance floor by the end of the afternoon."
That's what Alyson Laver, vocalist with local jazz band Pengopuss, says about the group's gigs at Vale Creek Wines.
After a short winter break, Pengopuss will be back at Vale Creek in spring for another of the popular Jazz in the Vines afternoons.
Ms Laver says those attending can expect a three-hour set of the band's own eclectic brand of jazz, swing and funk, including covers of standards from the Great American Songbook, funk interpretations of favourite pop songs and a few originals sprinkled in between.
The event will start at 2pm on Sunday, September 18.
She says Vale Creek hosts Gerard and Jacqui Woods create a warm and relaxed atmosphere in the Vale Creek Wines Cellar Door which overlooks the picturesque valley.
"These afternoons flow with great music, delicious wine and sensational, seemingly bottomless grazing platters of seasonal produce and housemade treats," she said.
Tickets are $50 per person (including entry, grazing platter and first glass of wine) and are available at TryBooking.com or contact Vale Creek Wines for further information.
