Carer put off the road for eight months for driving on a cancelled licence

A CANCELLED driver caught behind the wheel has been disqualified from driving for eight months after fronting Bathurst Local Court to answer the charge against her.
Sharon Fitzpatrick, 50, of Suttor Street in West Bathurst, appeared before magistrate Elizabeth Ellis.
Her solicitor Ms Duncan noted the matter had "been around for some time" and said she understood the court's concern in finalising the matter.
Ms Duncan said that, since the incident, her client had obtained her driver's licence, to which Magistrate Ellis asked: "Is she aware she is going to lose her licence?"
Ms Duncan said her client was aware of this, adding her client had pleaded guilty at the first opportunity, was stopped for a random breath test and had been upfront with police in telling them she did not have a licence.
"She was co-operative with police. It was late at night with not a lot of other traffic," she said.
Ms Duncan told the court her client didn't reapply for her licence after the last disqualification because she didn't have the money, adding her client's traffic record did not afford her leniency.
The court heard Fitzpatrick is a 50-year-old Indigenous woman, a recipient of the carer's support payment, caring for her younger brother, assisting him at his house and assisting him and his children.
She lives 30 minutes' walk from him and she either walks or takes an electric bike, with the court told she had a strong need for a licence.
In sentencing, Her Honour told Fitzpatrick that she had made her life "so much harder".
"You're the linchpin of all the moving parts of your family. It's a tragedy this has happened," Magistrate Ellis said.
She told Fitzpatrick she would be disqualified but not fined "as taking your money won't reinforce your need for a licence".
She also reduced the disqualification period from 12 months to eight months and told Fitzpatrick: "Do not drive."
In police documents before the court, police said they were patrolling Rocket Street at around 10.50pm on May 21, 2022 when they pulled Fitzpatrick over for a random breath test.
Police said they approached the driver's door and spoke to the accused, telling her she had been stopped for an RBT.
They said they asked for her licence and she said she didn't have one and she was unlicensed.
A random breath test produced a negative result and, when Fitzpatrick supplied her name and identification, checks revealed she was the holder of a C-class licence who was disqualified from 12/10/2020 for a period of one year until 12/10/2021.
After the period of disqualification, Fitzpatrick did not reapply for her licence and her licence was cancelled on October 13, 2021.
