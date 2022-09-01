BEEN there, done that, sure want to do it again.
For the second time in four years the Bathurst Bulldogs will be hosting the Blowes Cup grand final at Ashwood Park, and just as was the case in 2019, it will be the Orange Emus standing between them and glory.
Peter Fitzsimmons was skipper of Bulldogs on that afternoon four years ago and got to feel the elation of hoisting the trophy at full-time as his side held on for a 27-24 win.
He's just as hungry to do it again this Saturday as he was back then, but this time around Fitzsimmons is feeling less weight of expectation on his shoulders.
"I think it feels better, it was a bit of pressure to get the first one here at home, but now we're comfortable here at home, we know we can get it done at home," he said.
"It's still just as big a game, still just as much danger, but it's not like we haven't been here before."
This season has already been Bulldogs' best against Emus in 12 years.
They won all their regular season games against the Orange club, which included two victories at Endeavour Oval - a field which has historically been a fortress for Emus.
But as much as Fitzsimmons has enjoyed each of those wins - 31-5, 26-20, 28-13 results - he knows they don't count for much come Saturday.
He expects to see a very strong Emus first XV standing across from him come kick-off.
"We haven't seen this team from Emus since round one. They've had quite a few injuries, it will be the first time we've seen them at full strength since round one," he said.
"It's probably the best outcome, you wouldn't want it any other way than to have them at full strength. Let's get into it."
While each team has its experienced campaigners, representative stars and young guns, Fitzsimmons says the key for Bulldogs will be making sure they don't let their intensity slip.
Emus have shown they are a side that will fight to the death, so Bulldogs must do the same.
"A full 80 has been the focus and we probably haven't got there very often, so it's definitely a goal to play our best football for the full 80, but also if you don't step up in a grand final it's not going to happen," Fitzsimmons said.
"It's a whole new level of what we need to do for 80 minutes.
"It was an awesome performance to get us into this position, but we've got to stay in it.
"We don't expect other teams not to score, it's part of football, but we've got to stay in the fight, if we can manage to stay in the fight until the last 15-20 minutes, that's when stuff starts to happen.
"We talk about staying in the fight until that 60 minute mark and what happens after that is usually pretty positive."
From the starting Bulldogs side that beat Cowra 21-20 in the major semi-final thriller there has only been one change, Haydn Christie-Johnston replacing Zac Taylor at breakaway.
Saturday's grand final at Ashwood Park will kick off at 3.30pm.
