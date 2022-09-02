Victim's head rammed into petrol pump in CBD assault

A woman who rammed another woman's head into a petrol pump over a property dispute has been convicted and placed on a community corrections order.
Zoe Nicholson, 19 of Durham Street, Bathurst, appeared in Bathurst Local Court, where she was convicted of common assault and stalk, intimidate, cause physical fear.
Her solicitor Keith Quan told the court his client accepted full responsibility for her actions, which was the result of ongoing conflict between two parties.
He said there was some degree of provocation.
Mr Quan told the court his client had no prior offences and was experiencing a housing situation, having moved around for the past five years.
In considering the matter, Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said she accepted it sounded like the accused had had a traumatic childhood.
"I can't fix that. I have sympathy [for you] and I urge you to talk about it," she said.
"If you don't, you will be back before the court, trust me on that."
She also said that, regardless of what problem the accused had with the victim, it was wrong to involve the victim's children in the situation.
She said no parent wants their kids to be bullied.
Magistrate Ellis said she wanted Nicholson to get involved in community corrections to get help with things.
Police alleged the accused and a co-accused had lived with the victim for about three weeks, but had recent arguments over payment of fuel and belongings the accused left at the victim's house.
Police said that, at around 12.43pm on August 17, the accused sent the victim a message over Facebook, saying: "Put my stuff out the front yous got ya [expletive] money now ya wanna be smart dogs. I'll be back out at Kelso tomorrow and if it ain't there I'm going to skitz my s...t I'm telling ya."
The message sparked an argument over Facebook.
Police said the accused continued threatening the victim, saying "I'll be smashing ya poxy ass [expletive] house up" telling "the fat [expletive] to be ready" because she was coming to Kelso and if her stuff wasn't out the front she would meet up with the victim and "have a go".
She also threatened to have the victim's child "picked on at school", along with other threats, police said.
At around 9.20am on the same morning, the victim and another woman were at a petrol station.
Police said the victim yelled out to the accused and co-accused, who ran along Durham Street and approached the victim. The two had a conversation about fighting, both saying they were not going to hit the other first.
A co-accused grabbed one victim, allegedly spitting on her before punching the victim, while Nicholson walked over to the second victim, grabbing her and punching her in the left eye and behind the left ear.
The victim fell to the ground. Nicholson then grabbed her by the hair and began slamming her head into the fuel pump.
Two bystanders intervened and broke up the melee. The entire incident was captured on CCTV.
On August 18, police attended Nicholson's address in Durham Street. Police said the accused made admissions to the assault at the time of her arrest, saying: "I jammed her head in that [expletive] thing, [expletive] oath I did."
She was taken to Bathurst Police Station, but declined to be interviewed.
On the common assault matter, Nicholson was convicted and placed on a 12-month community correction order with supervision.
On the stalk, intimidate, cause physical fear matter, she was placed on a 12-month community correction order.
