Western Advocate

Victim's head rammed into petrol pump in CBD assault

By Court Reporter
September 2 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst Court House

A woman who rammed another woman's head into a petrol pump over a property dispute has been convicted and placed on a community corrections order.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.