Bathurst Bushrangers Rebels happy to be underdogs for AFL Central West men's tier two grand final

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated September 1 2022 - 3:43am, first published August 31 2022 - 11:00pm
The Bathurst Bushrangers Rebels are hoping to upset the Parkes Panthers in the men's tier two grand final on Saturday. Picture supplied.

TAKING down an undefeated Parkes side that has kicked more than 1,000 points this season - that is the mammoth task awaiting the Bathurst Bushrangers Rebels in this Saturday's AFL Central West men's tier two grand final.

AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

