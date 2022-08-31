TAKING down an undefeated Parkes side that has kicked more than 1,000 points this season - that is the mammoth task awaiting the Bathurst Bushrangers Rebels in this Saturday's AFL Central West men's tier two grand final.
But being an underdog is something that sits just fine with Rebels captain-coach Grady Tapping.
He knows the pressure is on raging favourites Parkes, but he also knows his Rebels can produce an upset at George Park 2.
Just last week they bettered the highly fancied Cowra Blues by 28 points in the preliminary final.
"Being an underdog has never bothered our footy club," Tapping said.
"I'm not bothered by it, not at all, we take it in our stride. We were probably a bit of an underdog coming in [last] Saturday and were able to get the job done, so hopefully we can do that again against Parkes."
The last time Parkes lost a tier two men's match was on August 29, 2020, when falling to the Blues in Cowra, but since then the Panthers have enjoyed a brilliant run.
Parkes finished season 2020 as premiers, upsetting Cowra 6-6-42 to 4-11-35 on grand final day.
Last year the Panthers won nine of nine and this season Parkes stormed straight into the grand final with 12 consecutive wins.
Parkes has twice beaten the Rebels this season, 11-15-81 to 6-5-41 in round nine and 7-15-57 to 2-5-17 in round 12.
But Tapping says not to read too much into those results.
The Rebels have conceded just three majors in their last two games and will have a stronger line-up against Parkes on Saturday than they did in the round games.
"We did well against them a couple of times when we didn't have a lot of players, but we weren't able to get the job done against them," Tapping said.
"We've been really good as a team as a whole and playing our roles over the last two weeks. I think if we defend really well and use the ball well, which is what we have been doing, and just being able to control it across the ground, I think that will go a long way to winning."
Aside from not feeling the weight of expectation that the Panthers have on their shoulders, the Rebels have other factors which will aid them in pursuit of an upset.
Their playing group not only has a handful of exciting young talents, but a host of Bushrangers who have played on grand final day before.
The Rebels will also play the decider on their home ground.
"It is pretty good and we've got our first grade boys to thank for that," he said of George Park 2 hosting.
"It will be very special not just to have all our supporters down there, but to get to play on your home deck is pretty special. I was lucky to be part of it a couple of years ago when we won, and yeah, it draws a big crowd down there with the other Bathurst team [Giants] in the first grade grand final and women's grand final.
"Our experienced players, it is a massive asset, but obviously Parkes were there a couple of years ago and they won, so they've got a lot of experience as well. It will be good.
"Not as a Bushranger, but unfortunately I've been in a couple of losing grand finals where we've gone in favourites, so you never know on the day."
Saturday's men's tier two grand final at George Park 2 will have its opening bounce at 11am.
