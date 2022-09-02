SIX months ago she was hunting for players and didn't know if she would have a team, now St Pat's coach Bec Clayton is hunting for a women's Central West Premier League Hockey title.
This Saturday the Saints will host Lithgow Panthers in the 2022 grand final at Bob Roach Field.
Advertisement
It's a position Clayton always hoped the Saints would find themselves in, but one she wasn't sure about back in March when she was trying to put together a squad.
"At the end of the day, you don't play premier league hockey because you want to come second," she said.
"I'm super proud of the girls because I didn't even know if we'd have a team at the start of the year. We couldn't go in the [pre-season] gala day because we didn't have enough.
"So yeah, I'm super stoked we're in the grand final."
The last time Clayton was involved with a Saints side that played in a grand final was in 2013. That year the blue and whites beat Lithgow Panthers 2-1 in the decider.
Clayton did not initially plan to return to coaching this season, but when the Saints were in need of a mentor she put her hand up. It's a move she is glad she made.
"Honestly I wasn't sure to start with. I quite enjoyed umpiring last year, I still got to be around the girls and be amongst it, but I didn't have any of that stress or responsibility," she admitted.
"But this team has been a part of my life for a very long time. Knowing that they needed a coach, it was a no-brainer for me, I said absolutely I'd step in and do it."
This Saturday's decider will be the fifth time a women's title battle has come down to the Saints and Panthers.
Pat's beat Panthers in both 2004 (1-0) and 2005 (2-1) and won the 2013 (2-1) and 2018 (5-2) deciders against Lithgow as well.
The most recent grand final between the pair in 2020 was a day which belonged to Panthers as they posted a 2-0 victory.
Just as all those clashes were close, so too have the meetings between the rivals this season.
In round two Lithgow beat the Saints 2-0, in round nine the rivals played out a 2-all draw, and Pat's took the honours in the major semi-final 2-1.
Advertisement
However, the Saints weren't at full strength in any of those games. They will be on Saturday.
"This will be the first time, grand final day, that we've had all of our players. I can't ask for a better day for everyone to show up," Clayton said.
"I think we only scratched the top two weeks ago, I think we've got more improvement in us.
"We had all of last week off, we had a couple of people who were sick and a couple of niggling injuries, so we decided it was the perfect opportunity to get everyone fit, get everyone well.
"So come this weekend, we've got no excuses why we can't win that game."
Saturday's decider will be the Panthers' 11th consecutive appearance in a grand final - certainly an impressive record.
Advertisement
But is it also the first time since 2011 that the Saints have qualified both men's and women's teams for grand finals in the same year and being on their home turf is another huge boost.
"We're pumped to be down here and supporting the boys first. Hopefully we get a good crowd down here to support us and get around us because Lithgow, they're not going to let us win easy. We're going to have to earn it," Clayton said.
So exactly what do the Saints need to do to earn it? Clayton says they need to produce their best hour of hockey.
"You've got to get everything right, you give them even five minutes they'll take that opportunity to score a goal," the coach said.
"We have to be on our game for the full 60 and not even given them an opportunity to get into the circle.
"We need to break it down and make it really hard for them to enter our 23. If they want a goal they're going to have to work really hard for it."
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.