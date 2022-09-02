Western Advocate
St Pat's to face Lithgow Panthers in women's Central West Premier League Hockey grand final

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated September 2 2022 - 3:03am, first published 3:00am
St Pat's will be aiming for their first women's Central West Premier League Hockey title since 2018 this Saturday. The Saints will meet Lithgow Panthers in the decider.

SIX months ago she was hunting for players and didn't know if she would have a team, now St Pat's coach Bec Clayton is hunting for a women's Central West Premier League Hockey title.

AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

