ONE chasing perfection, another seeking a boilover.
The storyline will be one to remember regardless of who wins this Saturday's AFL Central West senior men's tier one grand final between the Bathurst Bushrangers and Bathurst Giants at George Park 2.
The cross-city rivals come together in a men's decider for the second time in their history, where the Bushrangers will be favourites to repeat the result from that 2020 contest.
Bushrangers will still need to put it all together on the day to see off a motivated Giants side who missed out on a great opportunity to take their maiden title last year when the finals were cut short.
If Bushrangers do get the job done this Saturday then it will be their 16th straight win of the season and complete a perfect record for 2022.
Bushrangers co-coach Matt Archer said completing the unbeaten season would be an amazing achievement for the team but it was never a motivator for the club throughout their campaign.
"It's not something we've talked about. It never came up at the start of the year or throughout the year. It just so happens we've ended up in this spot where if we win one more then we do go through the whole year undefeated," he said.
"Realistically, if we lost it wouldn't have mattered because we obviously would have worked hard to win this last game. We'd trade a few losses through the year if it meant we got this last win.
"We'll be at full strength for this. We've got Ben Horn back from a broken finger. He's been training really, really hard and has been doing some ball work over the last week or two, plus AJ [Andrew James] and Kolby [McMahon] are right to go."
Bushrangers found themselves in an identical spot back in 2013, where the team were one win away from the perfect season only to have the Orange Tigers claim the grand final spoils.
Archer is the only remaining member from that day to still be a regular Bathurst Bushrangers tier one team member, and has since experience all the highs and lows that grand final day has to offer.
He would eventually help the team end a five-year title drought in 2017 and is now in a position to lead the team, alongside co-coach Tim Hunter, to a third straight crown.
The club gets set this Saturday for their 18th straight grand final.
"We've made every grand final since 2004, which amazing, and it's great to be able to make the most of those opportunities while we still can," Archer said.
"We're not nave. We know it's not going to last forever so it's great to get ourselves into this position again."
Archer said the Giants have always proven tough to overcome across their five meetings this year, and the Bushrangers only prevailed by 15 points on one of those occasions.
"We've been a bit lucky at times throughout the year because there we a couple of times where they should have got us. We probably made the most of our chances when we got the ball forward," he said.
"The midfield is where their strength is. They get centre clearances and get first use of it forward. Sloany [Sam Sloan] is hard to stop when he gets into those one-on-ones, and obviously Jack Goodsell gets first use of the ball a lot of the time."
Opposing skipper Bailey Brien had seen his share of highs and lows over 2022.
One of those lows was on a personal level, where he missed several months of the season due to injury, but the highs have become more frequent of late as his side have been putting together excellent football at the right time of the year.
A refreshed Brien, along with vice-captains Luke Macauley and Jacob Molkentin, have steered the Giants to three strong victories over their past four matches.
Giants enter the grand final on the back of a 10-point preliminary final win over the Dubbo Demons in one of the games of the season.
"It was a really tough game last week. In the first quarter we came out strong but then fell asleep a little as the game went on. It was a really good character building game for the boys to have," Brien said.
"We really had to be accountable in that last quarter. They kicked six straight against us at one point so the boys knew they had to stand up, be accountable, and show some fight."
A similar level of resolve under pressure will be one in ingredient for an upset victory in this Saturday's grand final but the Giants' execution needs to be at its peak.
Brien said the two clubs match up well when it comes to the pace of play they can produce, and the decider could produce a cracking contest.
"They're definitely favourites. They're undefeated, they've got the leading goal kicker in the league, they're a strong team all-round," Brien said.
"There's still pressure on us to perform. We're going to have to play our best footy to knock them off but we think we can.
"We're evenly matched in areas like pace so we really just need to be accountable for everyone, stay on their man and work hard for the fifty-fifty balls.
"We have good depth in the squad this year with players who can play in different positions. It's been a strange year with numbers, unavailability and injuries but the boys have made up for it every weekend. We'll be full strength for the final."
First bounce in the senior men's tier one grand final is 2.15pm.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
