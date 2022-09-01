Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport
In Depth

Bathurst Bushrangers and Giants each pursue history in 2022 AFL Central West senior men's tier one grand final

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
September 1 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst Giants' Bailey Brien and Bathurst Bushrangers' Matt Archer are gearing up for the grand final. Picture by Alexander Grant.

ONE chasing perfection, another seeking a boilover.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.