Trials and tribulations- Miss Traill's House in need of new volunteers

DIAMONDS are forever, and volunteers at Miss Traill's House and Garden are calling for fresh faces to ensure this continues to reign true for the historical gem in the heart of Bathurst.
Miss Traill's House and Garden was handed down to the National Trust by Ida Traill in 1976 and has been operating as a tourist attraction ever since.
Advertisement
The house has been primarily run by volunteers and currently sees about 30 people offering their time to continue the legacy that is Miss Traill's House, some of which have been there for as many years.
Publicity Coordinator for Miss Traill's House and Garden, Susan Morris, has been volunteering since 2014, and has spent time as a house guide, secretary and part of the management committee.
During this time, Ms Morris has developed an innate fondness for the beautiful heritage property and the stories behind the valued collection of art, furniture, memorabilia and ceramics on display at the house.
"I love volunteering at Miss Traill's House and Garden," Ms Morris said.
For Ms Morris, volunteering has been an incredibly rewarding experience.
"Some of my favourite things about volunteering are the social interaction, meeting new people, having fun at events, and having the satisfaction of helping to maintain this wonderful estate," she said.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
This sentiment was shared by Linda Ward, who has been volunteering at Miss Traill's House since the beginning of the year.
"It's been really nice getting to know the house and the people who volunteer here. The house has just got so much history for Bathurst, it's just amazing," Ms Ward said.
Another benefit of volunteering at Miss Traill's House is the flexibility in working hours and the peace of mind that comes with knowing all relevant training is provided.
"You can either put in as much time as you like, as many hours as you like or only a couple every month," Ms Ward said.
While there are around 30 volunteers keeping the house running, Ms Ward and Ms Morris are calling for more people, and younger generations to offer their time working in the Colonial Georgian bungalow.
"Our volunteer workforce is getting older and we need lots of younger people to come on board. Bringing in fresh faces will bring in fresh ideas, and that's always nice," Ms Ward said.
Volunteering at Miss Traill's House will also help to ensure the preservation of this site for future generations.
As well as volunteers having the opportunity to meet new people and maintain the heritage property, they also receive free access to National Trust properties in NSW, plus free or discounted entry to over 800 properties in Australia and overseas.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.