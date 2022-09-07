Western Advocate

Miss Traill's House and Garden calling for new volunteers

AM
By Alise McIntosh
September 7 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trials and tribulations- Miss Traill's House in need of new volunteers

DIAMONDS are forever, and volunteers at Miss Traill's House and Garden are calling for fresh faces to ensure this continues to reign true for the historical gem in the heart of Bathurst.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.