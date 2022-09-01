Western Advocate
Bathurst's Aaron Houston continues strong year of results with Australian Cross Country Nationals gold

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
September 1 2022
A STELLAR season of results for Bathurst's Aaron Houston has grown even better following his gold medal performance at the Australian Cross Country Championships in Adelaide on Saturday.

