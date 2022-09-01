A STELLAR season of results for Bathurst's Aaron Houston has grown even better following his gold medal performance at the Australian Cross Country Championships in Adelaide on Saturday.
Houston's time of 10 minutes and 27 seconds over the three kilometre course saw him claim gold in the Para Men's Under 20s event, comfortably accounting for his rivals in the T20 classification by 50 seconds.
Advertisement
The medal adds to Houston's ever-growing list of achievements in 2022 and is a great boost for him ahead of his upcoming campaign at the Oceania Asia Games in Brisbane over November 5 to 11.
The Bathurst runner said after a strong recovery from an injury he'd picked up less than two months ago he had confidence he could produce a strong result.
"I was coming back from an injury I'd got six weeks ago. I'd strain a ligament in my ankle, so I was coming back from that. I'm just lucky it wasn't later in the year," he said.
"I recovered really well and wasn't feeling it at training. On the Monday before heading over I had a really good training session so I was feeling a lot more confident for nationals that I could come away with gold, but you never really know what can happen."
Houston, 18, was recently awarded the Western Region Academy of Sport runner-up prize.
That comes as no surprise given the season that he's had on the track.
He claimed NSW Country Championships bronze in the both the men's able-bodied 5,000 metres and 1,500m, and gold in the para 800m and 1,500m races.
His time of 16:01 saw him ranked number one in the T20 classification over the 5,000m at the championships.
He then turned state gold into national gold when he finished at the top of the 1,500m para under 20s standings at the Australian Athletics Championships.
Another significant achievement for Houston was his NSW Para Cross Country Championship gold medal, which saw him qualify for Saturday's nationals.
Before the Oceania championships Houston is looking for strong results in his two major annual home-based events, the Edgell Jog and Mount Panorama Punish.
Then he gets to sport the green and gold.
"I'll have been in an Australian uniform a couple of times this year," Houston said.
"That's an amazing feeling."
Houston said his next major time goal is trying to break the 16-minute barrier for the 5km.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.