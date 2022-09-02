DADS will be able to enjoy a lap of Mount Panorama in the seat of an iconic race car on Father's Day.
On Sunday, the National Motor Racing Museum will be hosting an event for Father's Day, where dads will get free entry to browse the historic cars on display, as well as enjoying a ride in a replica race car.
The event has been somewhat of a tradition for a number of years now at the museum, however, it never went ahead last year due to the lockdown and there were no replica rides in 2020.
Museum coordinator Brad Owen said it's great to have the event back to normal.
"We had free entry for dads back in 2020, but we haven't had the replica rides since 2019," he said.
"There's still some seats left, but the sales have been pretty good. We've been really happy.
"Obviously people are excited about coming back to the event. It was certainly very popular before, when we might have up to 500-700 people on the day. I think it'll be really great to do it again."
Replica cars that will be on offer on Sunday include a 1963 Cortina, a 1966 Mini, a 1967 Falcon GT, a 1968 Monaro and a 2014 Falcon.
Fathers will also be able to see all the other race cars that are currently on display at the museum.
"We've got 24 Hour and 12 Hour winners," Mr Owen said.
"We've got some Bathurst 1000 winners and we're just starting to get ready for our Repco centenary exhibition, which will be ready for the Bathurst 1000."
There are over 110 racing cars and motorcycles on display.
While fathers get in for free, the rest of the family will have to pay to get into the museum, with tickets $15 for adults, $10 concession, $7 children and $35 family.
To book your lap around the track, call the museum on 6332 1872.
The museum will be open from 9am to 4.30pm.
