Ambulance called to Meadow Flat after man injured by falling tree

A man has been injured by a falling tree at Meadow Flat on Thursday morning.
NSW Ambulance were called to Eusdale Road, Meadow Flat at 9.50am on September 1 following reports a man had been injured by a falling tree.
The man, in his 40s, is known to have suffered back and shoulder injuries.
Multiple NSW Ambulance road crews and the Toll Ambulance Rescue Helicopter with a critical care paramedic and critical care doctor on board responded.
NSW Ambulance will provide further information when it comes to hand.
