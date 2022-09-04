Retired cops get a first-hand look at Bathurst station renovations

RETIRED police were among the first to see a multi-million dollar upgrade of Bathurst Police Station, touring the building as part of the annual Retired Police Day activities.
Among those attending the event, hosted by Supt Bob Noble and Inspector David Abercrombie, were former superintendents, inspectors and senior constables, who served in the former Chifley Local Area Command.
Advertisement
Many of the retired cops couldn't believe the difference in the building, areas which were once lockers have been repurposed into office space and other areas expanded to accommodate the command's ever increasing specialised police units.
Inspector David Abercrombie said the event was all about connecting both current and retired members of the policing family.
"Retired Police Day is a day we host annually to invite retired police that reside in the region into the police station to join us for a cuppa and a piece of cake and take them through police station," he said.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
"This year they have been able to see all the renovations (which have recently been completed).
"For the guys here today, the tour of the police station will be a really interesting insight especially for the ones that use to work here, things look entirely different since they've been here," he said.
Inspector Abercrombie said it was a good turn out.
"We've got a few here... there's a few that couldn't make it but it's always good to come in and have a chat and keep in touch.... that's the main aim," he said.
Superintendent Bob Noble was also on hand to meet up with the retired officers.
"Today is about celebrating our proud heritage, both within NSW Police more specifically Bathurst Police," he said.
"With the Retired Police Association today we were joined by numerous former colleagues, something we haven't been able to do the last few years because of the pandemic.
"So this is the first time any of these groups have had the chance to get together for a couple of years, and it's good to see so many of our former colleagues and also to see them looking so well."
He said it was great they could come together and look at the renovations at the police station.
"We're going to take those who are interested through a walk of the new cell complex, and show them a look at the new staff arrangements which they may find interesting because it has certainly changed a lot since the days these gentlemen were stationed here."
Supt Noble said it was great to have engagement with the Retired Police Association branch.
"They are certainly very active," he said.
Advertisement
"I'm very keen to have as much involvement as is reasonable, without imposing myself, and I suppose we turn our minds we know there are a lot of former police officers in the community that aren't engaging in these types of events and I would encourage any of our recently, or not even recently retired or resigned police officers to consider it, because once a cop always a cop.
"It's a police family and that goes for the spouses and widows and the children and the Legatees.
"I think it's important, groups like this can be very useful."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.