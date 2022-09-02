THEY'VE been a group of underdogs since day one of the Western Under 18s premiership, but driven by the desire to find redemption St Pat's are now one win from glory.
Should the Saints beat Nyngan in Sunday's grand final at Apex Oval it would be the final chapter of an already remarkable story.
Last season when still playing in Group 10 rather than the combined Western competition, the under 18 Saints finished on the bottom of the ladder.
Many of those same players returned this season determined to do better. They were joined by the graduating under 16s who had their own burning desire to prove a point.
They've now won 10 games in a row to make the grand final and are full of confidence they can tick that premiership box too.
"They said it from the get go that this is what they wanted to achieve," coach Matt Dunn said.
"It was a big statement from the older boys because they'd won the wooden spoon last year, they only won one game, and for the 16s who didn't get to play in a grand final last year because of COVID it's a bit of redemption.
"There were times at the start of the season where out fitness and discipline probably let us down, but the way they turned up for each other and defended last week, even when Panthers came at us, we just kept repelling them.
"We won seven straight in the regular season and the three finals to get here, so hopefully it will be lucky 11."
While it might sound odd, it was when his side lost 22-18 to Dubbo CYMS back in round two that Dunn knew he had a group of players who could win the premiership.
"We went over to Dubbo early this year and they got us at the back end of the game, but we had two boys binned that day, we were down to 11 men and we were up 16-0," he said.
"That was a game we probably should've won and we knew they were the best side there."
The Saints qualified for the final by being the third ranked Group 10 outfit after the regular rounds.
In the three weeks of sudden-death football that followed the Saints defied the odds to beat Dubbo Macquarie 54-10, Cowra 22-16 and Bathurst Panthers 18-16.
They were only the second side this year - Orange CYMS being the the other - to have kept Panthers to less than 20 points in a match.
Halfback Will Poole, who kicked three conversions for the Saints in the win over Panthers, as well as replacement hooker Jed O'Neill, are former Nyngan juniors and are keen to rip into their former club on Sunday.
But the Tigers will be no easy beats.
Like the Saints, the Tigers have survived three weeks of sudden death football to make the grand final.
Nyngnan has not featured in an under 18s grand final since the 2016 Group 11 decider, and not won a premiership in this age division since 1980.
It means the Tigers, just like the Saints, will be highly motivated. It's why Dunn says his players need to be even better this Sunday than they were seven days earlier.
"It's being a bit better than last week, we squandered a couple of opportunities where a couple of passes were a fraction behind when we could've scored, we had one stripped over the line, we had a winger put into touch when he almost scored," he said.
"We'll go in as underdogs again, they've got eight kids who have represented Rams and being at Dubbo, they're the favourites.
"They'll be up for it it, it's huge for that town, but it's huge for us too."
Sunday's grand final kicks off at 1.25pm at Dubbo's Apex Oval.
