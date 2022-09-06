Bathurst man given conditional release order after Machattie Park assault

A BATHURST man has received a conditional release order after pleading guilty to an assault at Machattie Park.
Jason Cluderay, 52, of Keppel Street, Bathurst, appeared before Bathurst Local Court charged with common assault.
He was unrepresented in the matter.
Police documents before the court said that, at approximately 5.40pm on Wednesday, April 13, the victim and witness in the matter were walking from the centre of Machattie Park towards the corner of Keppel and William streets.
As the victim and witness approached the gates on the corner of the park, Cluderay approached the victim, according to police.
Police say Cluderay asked the victim what they were looking at and the victim said: "Nothing, I don't even know you."
According to the police documents, Cluderay put both hands around the collar of the victim and then punched the right side of the victim's face.
This led to Cluderay and the victim wrestling for a short amount of time until the victim pushed Cluderay to the ground.
Later that evening, the victim and witness went to Bathurst Police Station to report the incident.
Police say they attended a Keppel Street residence on Saturday, May 7 and spoke with Cluderay, putting forward the allegation of the assault.
They say Cluderay was shown CCTV footage of the incident in Machattie Park, which showed him starting the altercation and punching the victim.
Cluderay made admissions to the offence, saying that he went towards the victim to slap him, according to police.
Police say Cluderay told them he believed the victim was following him, which was why he started the altercation.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis asked Cluderay why he committed the assault.
"He was being a smartarse," Cluderay answered.
He was convicted and sentenced to a conditional release order for a period of six months.
