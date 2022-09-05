Bathurst's Daffodil Cottage has received a generous donation thanks to some of the town's sporting stars.
The Bathurst Bulldogs Rugby Union women's team raised almost $12,500 through their jersey auction, following the final home game of the season.
Sisters Amy and Kate Gullifer have a history with the Bulldogs team, and after Amy lost her battle with cancer earlier this year, the club thought it fitting to let the Gullifer family donate the money to a charity of their choice.
With Ms Gullifer having received treatment at Daffodil Cottage, it was a charity that was close to the family's heart and the team was more than happy to donate to such a worthy cause.
"It touches all of the Bulldogs women deeply because Amy at one stage did manage our team," Bulldogs team member Ali Stanford said.
"She did a lot for us, from a simple breakfast to organising matching watches for us on our grand final day and things like that. She was definitely one of a kind."
This is the first time the women's team has held the auction and it did not disappoint, with the team able to raise just shy of $12,500.
The jerseys were special editions, worn by the players at their last home game of the season prior to the auction.
While many of the players purchased their own jerseys, Ms Stanford said it was great to see other members of the club getting involved for such a good cause as well.
"A lot of the men in the club got involved ... one of the first grade boys bought one of the girls' jerseys and gifted it to her at the end of the night which was really nice," she said.
"That's a huge part of what the Bulldogs community is about, it's not about money or who's who in the zoo, it's about being together when times are tough."
Ms Stanford and Kate Gullifer visited Daffodil Cottage on Thursday, September 1, to deliver the cheque, with nursing unit manager Moreen Macleay humbled to receive the donation.
"We just can't believe how generous the community is to us," Ms Macleay said.
"Words can't really describe how grateful we are of the community and the support we get."
The Bathurst Bulldogs Rugby Union women's team plan to make the auction an annual event and continue to donate to charities in the region.
