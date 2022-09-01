'Essential emergency pavement work' on Mitchell Highway near Bathurst

MORE night work is planned for the Mitchell Highway between Bathurst and Orange.
Transport for NSW says traffic conditions will be changed on the highway, five kilometres west of Bathurst, on Friday, September 2 for what is described as essential emergency pavement work.
Advertisement
It says night work will be carried out between 7pm and 5am and is expected to take one night to complete, weather permitting.
READ ALSO:
A reduced speed limit and intermittent stopping will be in place during those work hours.
Transport for NSW is asking motorists to allow an additional five minutes of travel time.
It follows night work on the highway and a night detour being extended for road maintenance between Marys Lane (at Dunkeld) and The Rocks.
Transport for NSW had originally planned for the night work and night detour to run from August 21 to August 25, but it was extended for one week from Sunday, August 28.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.