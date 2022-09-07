Police say they found cannabis bud inside cigarette packet

A man accused of having a bud of cannabis with him in a car did not attend court to answer the charge, and was convicted in his absence.
Christopher Leonard Brown, 49, of Vittoria Road, Millthorpe, was facing a charge of possessing a prohibited drug.
Advertisement
The matter was dealt with ex parte, with Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis saying that had the accused been at court, she would have attempted to have him attend the MERIT (Magistrate's Early Referral Into Treatment) program.
Instead, he was convicted and fined $800.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Police documents before the court said police were patrolling South Bathurst at 8.57pm on July 9 when they did a U-turn in an attempt to pull over a car in which Brown was a passenger.
As police approached the car, they say it accelerated away harshly, turning into a driveway in Hamley Street.
Police say they followed the car and stopped behind it on the suspicion the occupants of the car had illicit substances on them.
A subsequent search of the vehicle found a cigarette packet and, inside it, was a bud of cannabis wrapped in plastic, police say.
Police say they asked who owned the cigarette packet and Brown claimed ownership.
Police cautioned Brown and he informed police it was cannabis and admitted to having knowledge and possession of the drug.
Back at Bathurst Police Station, the cannabis was weighed at 1.85 grams.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.