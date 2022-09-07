Conviction and disqualification for driver who had meth in his system

A man caught driving with meth in his system has been convicted, fined and put off the road.
Troy Davidson, 44, of Currawong Street, South Bathurst, did not appear to answer a charge of driving a vehicle with an illicit drug present in his oral fluid, and the matter was dealt with in his absence.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis convicted him and fined him $800 and disqualified him from driving for nine months.
Police documents before the court said a silver Toyota Corolla driven by Davidson was stopped by police on May 13 at 1.20pm for the purpose of random testing.
Davidson was asked to produce his licence and said he did not have one, according to police.
A check via Roads and Maritime Services showed Davidson had never held a licence.
Davidson's breath-test produced a negative result and he was then given an oral fluid test, which produced a positive detection to methylamphetamine, according to police.
He was arrested for the purpose of a secondary oral fluid test at Bathurst Police Station.
That secondary test produced a positive result to methylamphetamine.
The remainder of the sample was placed in a sealed vial and sent for further analysis. The sample later returned a positive result to methylamphetamine and Davidson was issued with a Court Attendance Notice for the offence.
