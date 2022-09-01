The owner of Australia's largest gold mine has netted $75 million from insurers, four years after a "catastrophic" dam failure disrupted production and triggered ongoing environmental concerns.
Newcrest - parent company of Cadia Valley Operations, near Orange - received the colossal "settlement" sometime between August 2021 and August 2022, investor disclosure documents show.
Advertisement
It's unclear why the claim took so long to be finalised or what percentage of costs were covered.
A spokesperson for the company was contacted by the Central Western Daily but did not respond before publishing.
Prior to collapse on the morning of March 9, 2018, the dam divided two reservoir lakes storing waste products from the mine. About 1.3 million cubic metres of "tailings" residue escaped.
It has still not been fixed, and airborne dust from the now-dry bed has been flagged as a "serious matter" by the NSW Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
The government department has hit Cadia with its maximum available fine - $15,000 - for air-quality breaches three times since the incident.
EPA director Cate Woods said earlier this month: "[We have] received numerous notifications by residents of dust lift events visible from their homes.
"Cadia Valley Operations must do better to manage its impact on the surrounding community if it wants to avoid an escalation in regulatory action."
In December 2021 Newcrest said it received planning approval to fix the dam wall. A timeline for construction is yet to be confirmed.
Cadia is the sixth most productive gold mine in the world and one of the most important employers in NSW's Central West region.
Cadia Valley Operations must do better to manage its impact on the surrounding community if it wants to avoid an escalation in regulatory action.- NSW Environmental Protection Agency director Cate Woods
A report privately commissioned by Newcrest following the 2018 incident found staff deaths were likely prevented by a "perceptive and timely evacuation".
Satellite imagery, computer simulations, drilling, and lab tests show earth at the site had been shifting for months prior to collapse.
Advertisement
Soft volcanic material at Forrest Reef was said to be primarily responsible. Two minor earthquakes the day prior may have also contributed to the incident.
Newcrest referred the landslide to the EPA immediately, citing "potential" for environmental fallout.
The agency ordered a string of responses to prevent dangerous "tailings" entering the nearby Cadiangullong Creek. This was successful.
Newcrest received a US$155 million insurance settlement after work was halted by an unrelated earthquake in 2017.
Both incidents are unrelated to the high-profile flooding of a vent rise at Cadia in July, 2022.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.