A MAN who was caught driving a motorcycle with meth and cannabis in his system has escaped conviction.
Robert William Stephen, 52, of Upfold Street, Gormans Hill, appeared before Bathurst Local Court to plead guilty to driving a motor vehicle with an illicit drug present in oral fluid.
Police documents before the court said Stephen was driving a Honda motorcycle at about 8pm on Friday, April 22 when he was stopped by police on Russell Street for a random breath test.
Stephen's breath-test produced a negative result and he was then given an oral fluid test, which produced a positive detection to methylamphetamine, according to police.
Police say Stephen was arrested for the purpose of a secondary oral fluid test and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where he produced another positive result to methylamphetamine.
Police say Stephen told them he was "disappointed".
His sample was sent for further analysis and it came back positive to DELTA-9-tetrahydorcannabinol (cannabis) and methylamphetamine.
When appearing at Bathurst Local Court, Stephen told Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis that he has regular appointments to help with his addiction.
"Can you promise to not use cannabis and meth for three months?" she asked Stephen.
"I think I can do my best and God help me if I don't," he said.
Stephen was given a 12-month conditional release order without conviction.
He must abstain from drugs for three months.
