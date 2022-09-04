Ethel was also an accomplished pianoforte player and really enjoyed her skating.
As evidenced by the undiminished attendances at the various sessions at the local rink, skating was as popular as ever in Bathurst in 1908. Not only were the experienced skaters regular in their patronage, but every week brought with it a fresh batch of novices.
It also seemed that skaters could not get enough time on their skates and attended competitions in surrounding towns such as Millthorpe, Orange, Lithgow and even Dubbo, travelling on the steam train.
A report of the time said: Several of the more accomplished skating devotees of the pastime intend to compete at the carnival to be held at Lithgow on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday next, and it will not be surprising if one or two prizes come home to Bathurst. The Oddfellows' Hall skating rink will be occupied by a private party tomorrow night.
A large canvas structure was temporarily erected in the Royal Paddock in 1910 to provide skating demonstrations.
In the same year, the Great Western Premier Picture Company was to show for the first time in Bathurst in the Premier Skating Rink in Howick Street.
The company also proposed to hold skating exhibitions each Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights.
The receipts of the opening night were to be credited to the Bathurst District Hospital.
Varied and novel films were to be screened at each show and the prices would be one shilling and five pence.
On May 18, 1912, The Bathurst Times reported that "the skating rink had recovered from the festivities of Wednesday last, and was now running under normal conditions".
The Times said "the healthful winter sport was in great favour and every night there is a large crowd of 'wheelers' on the floor" and "Mr. Johnson's City Band brightens the skating sport and adds to the pleasure of patrons".
Skating rink owners were always keen to put on skating carnivals to promote the sport.
Proprietors would make every effort to have a grand spectacular display of fancy dressed skaters and to offer a range of splendid inducements of prizes.
They encouraged a grand array of fancy costumes in the grand march.
Each tried to make their carnival bigger, better and brighter, and grander than ever.
In June 1912, Miss Winifred Neil of Rankin Street in Bathurst was injured as the result of an accidental fall at the Bathurst Skating Rink. Her head struck the floor violently and she had to he conveyed to her home in a horse-drawn cab.
By 1930, the latest skating rink had been established in the large pavilion at the Bathurst Show Ground.
In early October, the National Advocate advertised that:
Tonight promises to be another big night at the Bathurst Roller Rink in the Show Ground pavilion. The management announce a reduction in the price of admission for ladies to take place from to-night. The new price for ladies will be sixpence admission and skates as usual.
Skating will continue till midnight when a good night's fun is assured. Included in the programme will be the Monte Carlo, musical chairs potato race, two step and the waltz.
The Masquerade Ball advertised to take place on Thursday week, October 26th, is causing much interest and should be a great success. Cash prizes will be awarded for ugliest face, biggest nose, largest hat, smallest hat, a one step competition for jazzers, waltzing competition off skates, a two step competition for skaters that have not yet won a two step competition at the Show Ground rink.
Skating will commence at 7.30pm and will continue until 10.30pm and dancing will then continue on until midnight.
