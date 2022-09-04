Western Advocate
Our History

They needed no encouragement to get their skates on in Bathurst | Yesterday, Today

By Alan McRae
September 4 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Skating has a long history in Bathurst. Ethel Hayes was one of the pastime's enthusiasts.

OUR image this week (negative number GREG1135), from the Gregory Collection, shows Ethel Hayes with skates. She had just won the Burlington Skating Rink skating competition.

Ethel was also an accomplished pianoforte player and really enjoyed her skating.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.