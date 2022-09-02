Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

St Pat's go into men's Central West Premier League Hockey as favourites against Lithgow Storm

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated September 2 2022 - 2:25am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Hanrahan and St Pat's enter the grand final on a 10 game win streak. Picture by Alexander Grant.

THERE'S been a great share of brilliant men's Central West Premier League Hockey grand finals between St Pat's and Lithgow over the years, where favouritism have often jumped back and forth between the clubs.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.