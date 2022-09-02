THERE'S been a great share of brilliant men's Central West Premier League Hockey grand finals between St Pat's and Lithgow over the years, where favouritism have often jumped back and forth between the clubs.
In 2022 the weight of expectation lies firmly with the Saints.
Pat's go into this Saturday's decider against the Lithgow Storm at Bob Roach Field on the back of a 10 game winning streak and a 3-1 head-to-head record over their opponents this year.
However, statistics only count for so much when it comes to grand final day, and despite their dominance St Pat's know they need to find another level against a Storm squad with plenty of experience playing under pressure.
Saints co-captain Riley Hanrahan said the build up to the big day, both on and off the field, has been very positive for his squad.
"We're pretty excited. We had two pretty big training sessions this week. We had great numbers for an intense session, without overdoing it," he said.
"Pat's and Lithgow is always a pretty confrontational grand final. Someone sets the tone and hopefully it's us that sets the right one and get on top early. It's a classic matchup."
Pat's are chasing revenge over Lithgow for last season's 3-0 grand final loss - the Storm's first success since amalgamating the Panthers and Zig Zag CWPLH teams.
Panthers and Pat's traded one-sided grand final wins in back-to-back seasons, where the Lithgow men got up 5-2 in 2014 before the Saints crushed their rivals 6-0 the next year.
Prior to that, in a pair of classic battles, Pat's got the better of Panthers in two penalty shoot out victories in the 2010 and 2012 grand finals.
"We're trying to see what we can do to shut their attacking threats out while making the most of our opportunities
"We're feeling confident. We made a big point of trying to beat them in Lithgow, when we didn't know how the ladies results would go and determine where we'd play, and we haven't lost to them since round.
"It's still nerve wreaking though, you never know how grand final day's going to go."
It's not as if Pat's have blown the Storm out of the water this season.
Three of their four matches have been decided by just one goal, and you'd be bold to predict a big margin of victory for either team in the grand final.
Communication and fluid transfers have been a key for the Saints in their extended run of success this year and Hanrahan is confident that will carry through to the game that counts the most.
"There's a need for transparency across the field, right from Taylor in goals all the way up to Ollie and Jaden up front, with nothing missing in between," he said.
"We need to keep a strong morale and everyone needs to know what their job is. That's something we've been able to keep consistent all year."
Pat's will be chasing a premiership double, with the women's game against the Panthers to follow the men's match.
Each side will be down a key player for the decider.
Brandon Lloyd will miss the grand final after receiving a red card in the Saints' 2-1 last round win over the Storm while Lithgow defender Ben Kelly is out with a broken hand.
The men's grand final gets underway from 12.15pm.
