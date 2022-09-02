Neverending story: Another extension for night detour and roadwork west of Bathurst

THERE has been a second extension to night work on the Mitchell Highway near Bathurst and an associated night detour.
The road maintenance between Marys Lane (at Dunkeld) and The Rocks, and a detour via Millthorpe Road and the Mid-Western Highway through Blayney, was originally scheduled to run from August 21 to August 25.
Transport for NSW issued a subsequent traffic alert that said the work and detour would be extended for one week from Sunday, August 28.
It has now issued a new traffic alert that says the road maintenance work will continue from this Sunday, September 4.
It says the night work will include repairing and replacing the road surface between Marys Lane and The Rocks and it will be carried out between 7pm and 5am from this Sunday, September 4 to Saturday, September 10, weather permitting.
The detour via Millthorpe Road and the Mid-Western Highway through Blayney will be in place during work hours.
Transport for NSW says access will be maintained for residents and emergency services vehicles in the event of an emergency.
It is advising motorists to plan their trip and allow up to 15 minutes of extra travel time.
