Kids enjoy flying experience at Bathurst Aero Club

WHETHER it was a relaxing flight in a twin engine aircraft or a full on jet experience, Bathurst Aero Club's first simulator open day, held on Saturday, was a huge success.
Ian Johnson, president of the Bathurst Aeroclub, said it was the first time the club has held a simulator open day, which had an overwhelming response, with tickets fully booked out.
He said the simulator or "sim" as it is known at the club, was designed and built by one of its members a few years ago.
"We decided to host the day because we want to push the idea of community, we want to create community and an aviation community and relationship within the general public," he said.
"We thought we could do that by opening the sim to the general public, give them a bit of a taste, let them know it's here and get to know the club."
He said people also got the opportunity to speak with representatives from local flying schools, who were also there during the day.
Mr Johnson said tickets to the event booked out in a matter of days.
"It was the first time we have done this so it was a bit of an experiment.
"We weren't sure what the uptake would be so we thought we would just see how it went."
He said given the response said it was a possibility they would hold a similar event again.
"Yes based on the uptake it is possible we will have another crack at it."
As for the experience he said people were impressed.
"Two people can get in the sim at any one time.
"They sit side by side and there are three or four screens in front of them.
"They can set it up for different scenarios, so anything from a Cessna through to a jet.
"So it can be quite relaxed and calm or have them feel like they are spinning."
He said most people love it.
"We've had it operating before on open days when kids have come in," he said.
During the day two members of the club, who are also pilots, were on hand to guide the kids through it.
"It is quite a sophisticated piece of equipment, so if you're just there by yourself you may not get the full experience," he said.
"Having the pilot sit there and guide people through flying and steering, it's as close to the real thing as we can get here," he said.
"It was a good fun day," he said.
Twelve-year-old Cameron Clayton was one of the kids trying out the sim.
He said he had never done anything like it before, but having an interest in flying he thought it would be a good experience.
Cameron said he wants to join the air force when he's older, and Saturday's event was an opportunity too good to miss.
