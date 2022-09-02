Boost for Orange police, but Bathurst misses out

ORANGE is set to benefit from a new rural crime investigator, but it seems Bathurst will miss out.
The announcement of the new investigator in Orange is a part of the biggest increase in NSW Police Force numbers in more than 30 years.
The new position in Orange would create a unit of two specialist investigators in the city, backed in by the existing two specialist investigators in Parkes.
"Rural crime specialist investigators focus on a range of crime, whether it's theft of stock, grain or wool, rural arson and fraud, firearm offences, cruelty to animals or trespassing," Deputy Premier and Minister for Police, Paul Toole, said.
"These crimes affect farmers, their families and entire livelihoods, so it's critical we have the support and resources needed to ensure regional communities continue to thrive.
"These investigators have lived and worked on the land, and continue to play a critical role in building positive relationships between police and the farming community, as well as supporting victims of crime."
Detective Chief Inspector and head of the Rural Crime Prevention Team, Cameron Whiteside, said the new positions would make a significant difference to the way police supported rural communities.
"Many of our current investigators have worked on the land themselves for years or decades, so they can very much relate to farmers who need our help," he said.
"Whether it's investigating cattle theft or a case of animal cruelty, the services that these investigators provide to the community are extremely diverse and unique.
"With our regional communities growing, the NSW Police Force is now better equipped than ever to prevent and respond to rural crime."
The announcement of the new investigator in Orange has boosted the total number of rural crime investigators in the NSW Police Force to 53, as part of a doubling of dedicated rural crime resources over the past five years.
