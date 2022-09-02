Great Scott: Orange Emus v Bathurst Bulldogs - 2001 Central West Rugby Union grand final

Each day in the lead-up to Saturday's blockbuster Blowes Clothing Cup grand final between Orange Emus and Bathurst Bulldogs we're going to dive back through the archives and check out some of the most memorable clashes between the old foes.

No.1: 2001 Blowes Clothing Cup grand final at Carrington Park, Bathurst

The following is the final moments of the 2001 first grade grand final between Orange Emus and Bathurst Bulldogs, as told by then Central Western Daily sports journalist David Miller

When Andrew Mahoney lined up a long range penalty goal attempt four minutes from full-time, it was as if Emus' best hope of winning their third straight premiership was to force the match into extra time.



Advertisement Ad

Replacement Emus winger Tony Scott scores a remarkable try to win his side the 2001 Blowes Menswear Cup grand final. File pciture.

What followed would go down in Emus' folklore as one of the most remarkable tries in Central West Rugby Union grand final history.



As Mahoney lined up the kick at Carrington Park in Bathurst with his side trailing 18-15, Bulldogs props Tuma Aisake and Brad Schumacher were preparing to lift second rower Matt Waterford into the air in order to block the shot or catch it if it fell short.



Mahoney's kick did, indeed, drop short, but well in front of the Bulldogs forwards.



I saw it bounce and they were just standing there ... I couldn't believe it. - Emus winger Tony Scott

It bounced in no-man's land and screwed back into the arms of replacement Emus winger Tony Scott, who had only gone onto the ground a few minutes earlier.



Advertisement Ad

Scott, the only Emus player chasing the kick with purpose, couldn't believe his luck as he caught the ball and surged over near the posts.



Such was the shock of the Bulldogs players it was as if time was suspended.



"I saw it bounce and they were just standing there ... I couldn't believe it," Scott said at the time.

Emus won 22-18 to deny Bathurst the chance to enter the Central West history books as the first side to win all men's grand finals on the one day.

