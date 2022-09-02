BATHURST Panthers' Group 10 reserve grade champion side have the opportunity to play for another crown this Sunday when they meet Group 11 winners Dubbo CYMS in the Western Challenge.
Panthers, fresh off their 30-18 Group 10 grand final win over Lithgow Workies, will travel to Dubbo to face a CYMS squad who scored an upset win in their own Group 11 decider against Dubbo Macquarie Raiders.
Advertisement
Former Group 11 player and Panthers coach Ben Gunn knows all too well what a fired up Fishies side are capable of when they get momentum.
Gunn has an idea of what to expect from a couple of CYMS players but backs his side to put in a strong showing against an unfamiliar opponent.
"Hopefully we can do our club and our Group proud and get the win. Dubbo CYMS are a very good outfit who have a lot of youth there and they've done a great job on their side of the comp," he said.
"Dubbo Macquarie went through their comp undefeated all year but CYMS got them in the big one, so they've done very well.
"I know a few of the boys in there and they've gone along the same path as us - graduating a lot of guys from the under 21s competition at the start of the year. The two clubs who benefitted the most out of that comp are probably the ones playing on the weekend.
"It's a format that other clubs will probably look at going into next year. Our team's been rewarded for our efforts there."
Gunn said if his team can maintain their level of football that they showed throughout the Group 10 finals campaign then they can rattle CYMS.
"I'm a Forbes boy growing up so I've played a lot of football against Dubbo CYMS. Their little efforts will always be there. Their kick chase and line speed will be good and they'll have numbers around the ball," he said.
"We'll need to complete well and keep up the line speed that we had in the grand final. Our intensity there was really good. We'll try and move the ball and make them move around a little bit."
Panthers' grand final success was a great boost for the club after their first grade side had their campaign ended.
Gunn said it was amazing to see his reserve grade side receive such strong support from the rest of the club during their finals run.
"I was taken aback by the amount of support we had here for our grand final in Bathurst. It was really moving," he said.
"I think as we go over to Dubbo it'll be another big crowd and another great experience for the boys. Hopefully it can give them some momentum for next year."
The likes of Willie Wright, Aidan Ryan and Cameron Dennis are back into the side for the Dubbo clash.
Kick-off is 11.45am.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.