The importance of the 'modern day' dad

As children begin to explore the world more independently, they enjoy engaging in rough and tumble play and learn boundaries, how to follow rules, and social-emotional skills. In play, fathers also often push their children to get through difficult feelings when they want to quit, and in so doing help their child build resilience. They support thinking and problem solving, and often model and explain the reasoning or decisions for completing a task. This supports the child's development of critical thinking and executive function skills.