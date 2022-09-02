Western Advocate
Comment

The importance of the 'modern day' dad

By By Associate Professor Gene Hodgins
September 2 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charles Sturt University's Professor Gene Hodgin.

Father's Day is approaching, and with it socks and ties as presents, sleep-ins, and watching the footy.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.