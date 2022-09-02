Western Advocate

Evans Arts planning a packed schedule of holiday workshops

Updated September 2 2022 - 5:58am, first published 5:36am
Evans Arts Council says it is planning "an exciting program of events" after being awarded a grant from the NSW Government to run a series of 20 workshops through the spring school holiday break.

