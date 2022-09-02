Evans Arts Council says it is planning "an exciting program of events" after being awarded a grant from the NSW Government to run a series of 20 workshops through the spring school holiday break.
The workshops will be for ages 12 to 24.
Evans Arts says the Office for Regional Youth's Holiday Break program gives young people in regional NSW the opportunity to enjoy a range of free and subsidised activities to reconnect, socialise, learn new skills and have fun during the school holidays.
"We have an exciting program of events," Evans Arts' youth activities co-ordinator Cheryl Armstrong said.
She said Evans Arts will be running two three-hour workshops each day over 10 days during the school holidays and everything from art to paper craft, wire-wrapped gemstones to textile crafts will be offered.
Each activity will run for three hours, starting at 9am for the morning session, and 12.30pm for the afternoons.
Evans Arts says all participants will be well supervised and all volunteers will be undertaking a Working with Children Check.
All activities will be held in the meeting room at the rear of the old Evans Shire Council Building at 7 Lee Street, Kelso.
Evans Arts says the activities will be free to attend, with morning and afternoon tea provided to participants.
It says participants in many of the activities will also get a take-home pack to continue their creative journey.
Evans Arts Council says more information on what's on offer is available on its Facebook page at facebook.com/EvansArtsCouncilBathurst or by emailing workshopeac@outlook.com.
