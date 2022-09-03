WHAT do explorer Ludwig Leichhardt's telescope, the diary of an 1840s first-class passenger and a gold prospector's personal papers have in common?
They'll all be coming to Bathurst and surrounds next week.
The State Library of NSW says the historical artefacts will be visiting as part of the library's Far Out! Treasures to the Bush initiative, which is now in its 10th year.
"The last few years have been unusual, to put it mildly," state librarian John Vallance said.
"But now we are delighted to see the return of the Far Out! program in 2022, thanks to the support of the State Library Foundation.
"Almost 500 students and their teachers from six schools in Bathurst and the surrounding areas will benefit from the program."
From Monday, September 5 to Thursday, September 8, local students will take part in hands-on activities and hear stories of early migration to Australia organised around a selection of the library's treasures, including:
The historic items will be visiting Meadow Flat Public School, Raglan Public School, Holy Family Primary School, Cathedral Primary School, Perthville Public School and The Assumption Primary School.
According to the State Library of NSW, more than 490 NSW schools, and more than 33,000 students in regional areas, have participated in the Far Out! program in the past 10 years.
For more information about the State Library's learning services and programs, visit www.sl.nsw.gov.au/learning
