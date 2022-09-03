Western Advocate
Our History

Explorer Ludwig Leichhardt's telescope will be coming to Bathurst as part of State Library of NSW initiative

September 3 2022 - 12:00am
Bomaderry Public School students in character during the State Library's visit to their school.

WHAT do explorer Ludwig Leichhardt's telescope, the diary of an 1840s first-class passenger and a gold prospector's personal papers have in common?

