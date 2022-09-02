IN the light of the approaching Father's Day and Prostate Cancer Month, our group would be grateful if you would allow us to remind men how important it is to get tested for this commonest cancer in men.
We have been involved with prostate cancer support groups for 22 years and find it distressing that 30 per cent of men aged 65 to 69 have high risk or spread of the disease at diagnosis, while that figure is 41 per cent for men aged 70 to 74 and 60 per cent for those over 75.
Cure for these men is much less likely.
This is happening because of delayed diagnosis.
The 2016 National Guidelines will soon be under review as new methods of diagnosis and managements strengthen the argument for more testing even for those men over 70.
The current guidelines recommend that men over the age of 50 consider testing every two years. Testing should start earlier for men with a family history.
Men with Prostate Specific Antigen levels over 3 require careful follow-up.
The only way to achieve a cure of this cancer is to find it early by testing and appropriate follow up.
