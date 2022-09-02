Western Advocate

Test is best if we're going to get on top of this disease | Letter

By John and Pat Trollor
Updated September 2 2022 - 6:42am, first published 6:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Trollor

IN the light of the approaching Father's Day and Prostate Cancer Month, our group would be grateful if you would allow us to remind men how important it is to get tested for this commonest cancer in men.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.