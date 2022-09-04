Western Advocate
Bathurst Giant's Cooper Brien named best on field in 2022 AFL Central West tier one grand final

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
September 4 2022 - 12:00am
Cooper Brien was named the best on ground in the 2022 AFL Central West men's tier one grand final, in though he was in a losing side. Picture by Bradley Jurd

HE would love nothing more than to trade it in for a grand final winners medal, but Bathurst Giants' Cooper Brien was a deserved winner of best on ground medal.

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

