HE would love nothing more than to trade it in for a grand final winners medal, but Bathurst Giants' Cooper Brien was a deserved winner of best on ground medal.
Brien's Giants went down by 11 points against local rivals Bathurst Bushrangers in Saturday's AFL Central West tier one decider and while he was on a losing side, he was still presented with the man of the match accolade.
He paid tribute to his teammates after the match, saying he wouldn't have been able to win the award without them.
"It would've been a lot better if I was on the winning team but credit to the boys, I wouldn't have been able to do what I did without them," he said.
Brien said he was proud of his team's effort to get back in the match, after being down by more than 20 points at one stage.
"It's been a crazy season for us," he said.
"We came in not thinking anything of it but I'm just super proud of everyone, how we keep fighting until the end."
Brien's coach Mark Kennedy, who was coaching his last game at the club before retirement, said he was pleased to see the youngster win the man of the match award.
"To be in a losing grand final and have a man of the match award in Cooper Brien, that was a fantastic achievement," he said.
"He's a fantastic kid. I'm really happy for him to take out that award today. He had a blinder."
Brien played 16 games this season, scoring 14 goals, including one in the grand final, which helped reduce Bathurst Bushrangers' lead late in the second quarter.
