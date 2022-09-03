Police are appealing to witnesses to a head-on collision in Darwin Drive on Saturday afternoon as investigations into the incident remain underway.
Just before 3pm yesterday, officers attached to Chifley Police District were involved in a pursuit with a silver Toyota Corolla in Llanarth near Bathurst.
After losing sight of the vehicle, police located the vehicle a short time later on Darwin Drive, after it crashed head-on with another vehicle.
Three persons then allegedly ran from the scene, with two of males aged 34 and 41 arrested by police nearby.
The occupants of the other vehicle were unhurt.
Following the crash officers were seen canvassing nearby streets in Llanarth looking for the third occupant of the car.
Inquiries are continuing.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash-cam footage is asked to call Bathurst Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
