THEY were the team that no-one expected to make the Woodbridge Cup final when the season kicked off, but Oberon was not able to take that final step for the fairy tale finish.
Instead the Manildra Rhinos are the champions, posting a 34-16 win in Sunday's grand final.
In their long history, the Rhinos had won plenty of Group 11 competitions, but not a Woodbridge Cup. Until a beautiful Sunday afternoon in Grenfell.
Captain-coach Luke Petrie summed it up well, stating they simply saved their best for last.
"We knew if we could play some wide footy and our best footy we were in with a chance," he said.
"It was probably our best game of the year and it was the right time to do it, I can't believe it, it's unreal."
For Oberon captain-coach Abel Lefaoseu, ball-handling was the main area that let his side down.
"Mistakes killed us, if we contained mistakes I reckon we would've been in the game but they're a quality side, you can't do much about that," he said.
Despite the loss, a grand final appearance was a massive result for the Tigers after starting the season with three wins and three losses and the skipper was still stoked to have made it that far.
"We're all proud, the team I wanted came later (in the season) so I'm just happy we made the grand final, everyone wrote us off," he said.
"We've just got to stay positive, the boys will be here next year and go again."
Manildra had momentum early when hooker Sam Hill performed a hit and spin to grab his side's first try.
Lefaoseu hit back in the 18th minute, running a line that made him unstoppable to bring down.
Five minutes later, the Tigers were ahead through crafty hooker Caylib Marston who took on the markers 15 metres out and scored to make it 10-6.
Manildra would have the final try before half-time when centre Jayden Fahey levelled up proceedings.
At the break, Petrie must've delivered one of the all-time grand final speeches because the second stanza was all red and white.
The skipper scored his side's first in the second half thanks to a charge down. Fahey then had his second in the 47th minute, after a jaw-dropping exchange of hands with himself and winger Grant Williams as the Rhinos lead 22-10.
Fellow winger Nick Smith was the next man to benefit off an extraordinary shift through the hands as the lead extended to 28-10.
Ben McAlpine would then kick a penalty goal with twenty minutes left to essentially seal victory but the Rhinos weren't done yet.
In the 70th minute, Fahey had secured his hat-trick, and once again it was brilliant work through the hands of Manildra who could sense the sweet taste of victory coming at 34-10.
With a minute left on the clock, Marston would stroll in for his second try but it was a mere consolation in a 34-16 defeat.
After going through the grand final losses of 2018 and '19, Rhinos fullback Zac Reimer was ecstatic to be a champion, as he continued to be mobbed by friends and family post-game.
"It's the best, it feels good, feels very, very good," he said.
"It's been a long time coming, I don't think it can be put into words. You can see this now, how much it means to everyone, how good it is."
"Playing against Oberon, they're a quality side, I don't think the scoreline reflects how close it was, they were very physical. To get the job done how we did was very impressive and shows how good we are, it's very positive."
MANILDRA RHINOS 34 (Jayden Fahey 3, Nick Smith, Luke Petrie, Sam Hill tries; Ben McAlpine 4 conversions, McAlpine penalty goal) defeated OBERON TIGERS 16 (Caylib Marston 2, Abel Lefaoseu tries; Nev Turner, Trent Guihot conversions)
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
