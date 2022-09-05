Western Advocate
Peter Fitzsimmons celebrates a second Blowes Cup title as Bathurst Bulldogs captain

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated September 6 2022 - 5:58am, first published September 5 2022 - 6:30am
Peter Fitzsimmons claimed his second Blowes Cup first grade title as captain on Saturday. Picture by Phil Blatch.

BATHURST Bulldogs first grade skipper Peter Fitzsimmons has added to his legacy as a future club legend after steering his side to the 2022 Blowes Cup title on Saturday.

