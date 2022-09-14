SPRING has sprung, and with the warmer weather approaching, it's important to be prepared in case of bushfire emergencies.
The New South Wales Rural Fire Service (NSW RFS) will be holding in person Get Ready Weekend events over September 17 - 18 to ensure the community is educated on ways to keep themselves and their families safe.
The NSW RFS Bathurst Brigade event which was to be hosted at the Adventure Playground on Saturday, September 17 has been postponed to a later date, due to circumstances beyond their control and weather concerns.
However, the Eglinton Rural Fire Service event will still be going ahead.
Captain at Eglinton RFS Steve Plummer said that the Get Ready Weekend is an important way of making sure Eglinton residents can be active members of the community.
"With a lot of people moving in, Eglinton is growing, there's new subdivision's popping up all the time, so it's a good way of getting to know the new people who are moving in from out of town," Mr Plummer said.
The Get Ready Weekend will also allow residents to ask members of Eglinton RFS any questions regarding the service, and the upcoming fire danger period.
"We'll be open on Saturday 17, and we can explain the new fire danger ratings, we can explain survival plans and protecting your home and property, and preparing your property for a fire," Mr Plummer said.
As well as having members from different positions within the organisation present to answer any questions, the Get Ready Weekend will also provide the opportunity for a fun family day out.
"We have the trucks out and we have a lot of things for the kids, so a lot of parents bring their little tots down, and they just want to climb over the fire trucks ... they take pictures of their kids sitting in the driver's seat and things like that," Mr Plummer said.
"Everyone loves a fire truck."
As well as giving children and families the opportunity to climb on the fire trucks, and experience the station in all its glory, there will also be prizes and giveaways available.
"We have a lot of giveaways for the kids. We have hats and pencils and colouring in and stickers and things like that," Mr Plummer said.
The Get Ready Weekend is also a good chance for people to learn more about the work of the RFS and to encourage people to volunteer and join the service.
"Joining the RFS is a really good way of learning new skills and meeting people who you wouldn't normally meet in your circle of life. It's a really good way of putting back into the community and doing something that's really worthwhile," Mr Plummer said.
"I recommend it for anyone."
The RFS welcomes people from all walks of life, and from all different professions.
"We have teenagers, people up to 70 year-olds and everyone in between. We've got people who are mechanics, accountants, we've got IT people, housewives, retirees and we all sort of come together and together we do a lot of good for the community," Mr Plummer said.
