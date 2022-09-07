Western Advocate
Weather

Bathurst forecast to receive 15 millimetres of rain over two-day spell later this week

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated September 7 2022 - 2:51am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wet weather is on the way for Bathurst.

MORE rain is on the way for Bathurst later this week, with close to 15 millimetres forecast to fall over a two-day spell.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.