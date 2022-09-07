MORE rain is on the way for Bathurst later this week, with close to 15 millimetres forecast to fall over a two-day spell.
According to Weatherzone.com.au, there's a 90 per cent of Bathurst receiving up to 10mm on Thursday, most likely in the afternoon and evening.
Winds east to northeasterly 15-20 km/h tending north to northeasterly 20-30 km/h during the morning.
On Friday, there's a 70 per cent chance of up to 5mm on Friday
Significant rainfalls are likely to ease off on Saturday, with possible showers forecast, however, there's an 80 per cent chance of up 5mm on Sunday.
The maximum temperature is expected to stay relatively stable in the coming days, with a high of 15 degrees on each day up until Sunday, except on Friday and Saturday which will see a high of 16 degrees.
