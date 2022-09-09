Newbridge planning a busy weekend as it leaves winter well behind

ART, a market and open gardens will combine during a special upcoming weekend at Newbridge.
Organisers say the village, south-west of Bathurst, will host a "bursting weekend of art and activity" from October 21-23 as it comes out of winter and COVID-19 hibernation.
The inaugural Back Creek Art Show, with prizemoney totalling $3400, will include the sections of Eutick Memorial Still Life Award; open art; open photography; ceramics; and the Back Creek Newbridge Award in any medium.
Organisers say the Eutick Memorial Still Life Award is a prestigious award established in 2007 by Dr Mal Eutick and commemorating his parents, Margaret and Malvin Eutick.
The Back Creek Newbridge Award, meanwhile, requires images to be sourced within a 10-kilometre radius of Newbridge village.
Entries for all sections will close on September 23 and entry forms can be found at www.newbridgensw.com.au.
Opening night for the Back Creek Art Show will be Friday, October 21.
Organisers say photography workshops, both basic and advanced, will be held the following weekend, October 29 and 30.
Alongside the Back Creek Art Show, meanwhile, will be an artisan and makers' market at the Newbridge Showground on Saturday, October 22.
Expressions of interest from stallholders are welcome. Visit www.newbridgensw.com.au
Organisers say live music will play at The Gladstone Hotel on Saturday night, October 22 and Sunday lunchtime, October 23 and both Olde Bridge Gallery and Stringybark Craft and Collectibles will open for extended hours through the weekend.
Finally, there will be open gardens in the village and surrounds and a free shuttle bus running all weekend.
