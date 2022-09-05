SHE never intended to play women's Central West Premier League Hockey this season, but Carly Hagney ended up becoming a key for St Pat's.
In fact the experienced Saint was so impressive that she was named the most valuable player in Saturday's grand final even though Lithgow Panthers emerged as the premiers.
After Panthers had controlled the midfield in the opening quarter at Bob Roach Field, Hagney's efforts helped the Saints to break down Lithgow's press.
She linked well with her strikers and wingers while she also did a mountain of defensive work to try and control the best attacking side in the women's league.
"It's a real honour to get this, a real honour," Hagney said.
"It makes it bit more worthwhile, it's nice after putting in the effort. I have an eight-month-old so it's been pretty tough to try and get to training.
"I said no to playing this year, I still really didn't commit to Premier League this year, I was only going to play local because I knew I couldn't do trainings.
"The girls, of course, at the beginning of the year asked 'Can you just fill in?' and it got to point where I was filling in all the time and regularly playing."
Panthers scored twice in the opening quarter on Saturday to set up what was to be a 2-1 victory in the decider.
It was their seventh premiership from the past decade, Panthers having qualified for all 10 of those deciders.
While Hagney was disappointed her Saints couldn't win on their home turf, she said it was a nice consolation to be named most valuable player.
She is the first female player in the history of the award to have won it twice.
Hagney also picked up the trophy in 2010 and that year the Saints lost on grand final day too - going down 1-0 to Bathurst City in extra-time.
"Lithgow did play really well ... that's why I probably I got this I suppose, because I had to defend, defend, defend," she said.
"I think we needed to play our game and not concentrate on the way they were playing, but that's how it goes I guess."
So will Hagney be back for the Saints again next season?
"All year I said no, because it was just to hard to train and manage kids sport and parties, but I love the game," she said.
"So if they twist my arm maybe I'll play again. I don't know if I could play Premier League and local though, Saturday and Sunday is too hard."
