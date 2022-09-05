Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Subscriber

Carly Hagney is named most valuable player in women's Central West Premier League Hockey grand final

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated September 5 2022 - 2:01am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St Pat's Carly Hagney was named the most valuable player in Saturday's women's Central West Premier League Hockey grand final. Picture by Chris Seabrook

SHE never intended to play women's Central West Premier League Hockey this season, but Carly Hagney ended up becoming a key for St Pat's.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.